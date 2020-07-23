Crews cleaning up vandalism at City Hall in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cleaning crews were out at City Hall in Cedar Rapids Thursday morning, after some people left graffiti on the building.

The fire department used hoses to spray off some of the messages on Thursday. A march from the Advocates for Social Justice left the graffiti, writing messages like ‘Black Lives Matter’ and ‘No Justice No Peace’.

The group of protesters formed more than a month ago and is demanding social justice changes in Cedar Rapids.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.