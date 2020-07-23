Advertisement

Crews cleaning up vandalism at City Hall in Cedar Rapids

Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cleaning crews were out at City Hall in Cedar Rapids Thursday morning, after some people left graffiti on the building.

The fire department used hoses to spray off some of the messages on Thursday. A march from the Advocates for Social Justice left the graffiti, writing messages like ‘Black Lives Matter’ and ‘No Justice No Peace’.

The group of protesters formed more than a month ago and is demanding social justice changes in Cedar Rapids.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Small Business Administration talks about next batch of COVID-19 relief for communities

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Alana Austin
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza talks about COVID-19 federal relief for small businesses.

Local

Cascade family fights to get refund for unused prom dress

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
A Cascade family is fighting David's Bridal to get a refund for a prom dress the daughter never got to use because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

National

SBA Administrator reflects on COVID-19 relief programs, future for small businesses

Updated: 38 minutes ago

News

Stuck with a dress, but no prom

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Many high school graduates this year didn't get to experience their last prom.

National

SBA Administrator discusses COVID-19 relief options for small businesses

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

Local

Despite proclamation, resolution, enforcing mask mandates is still unclear in Iowa City, Johnson County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
The Johnson County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a mask mandate, but like the Iowa City order, many wonder if it can even be enforced.

Local

Burlington police looking for missing man

Updated: 1 hours ago
Police in Burlington are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Iowa

Iowa’s public universities expect big tuition losses from COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adam Carros
Iowa’s three public universities are expecting to see a decline in enrollment that will exacerbate the financial losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

National

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivers floor speech in response to Red. Ted Yoho confrontation

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Cleaning crews at City Hall in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 1 hours ago
Cleaning crews were out at City Hall in Cedar Rapids this morning, after some people left graffiti on the building.