Advertisement

Court document details Dubuque murder connection

Deonte Ellison, charged with First-Degree Murder in Dubuque.
Deonte Ellison, charged with First-Degree Murder in Dubuque.(Dubuque County Jail)
By Adam Carros
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A witness described a Dubuque murder suspect and the victim as her “baby’s daddy”, according to court documents.

Deonte Ellison, 26, is charged with first-degree murder. He’s currently in the Dubuque County jail after being arrested in Michigan and extradited back to Iowa.

Prosecutors say Ellison shot and killed Curtis Smothers, Jr., 25, in broad daylight in the middle of Loras Boulevard in Dubuque on July 2nd.

According to a criminal complaint, traffic cameras recorded the shooting and the moments leading up to it. Police say Vanessa Ellison and a young girl were stopped along Loras Boulevard on the day of the murder. Smothers then pulled up, got out of the car and walked over to hug the girl. That’s when police say Ellison got out of his car and got into a fight with Smothers. During the fight, cameras show Ellison point a gun at Smothers and fire one shot. Smothers falls back onto the sidewalk and Ellison runs off, tucking the handgun into his sweat pants.

Vanessa Ellison told police Smothers was her “baby’s daddy” and also later called Deonte Ellison her “baby’s daddy”. She is scheduled to testify under oath as part of deposition for the case.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Council Bluffs nursing home acknowledges 6 residents died from COVID-19

Updated: moments ago
A western Iowa nursing home has acknowledged a coronavirus outbreak at its facility that left six residents dead.

Local

Pleasant Hill police investigating early morning shooting

Updated: moments ago
Police in Pleasant Hill are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning.

Local

Super speeders nabbed in Buchanan County by the same deputy

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Adam Carros
A Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputy nabbed two speeders going more than 100 miles per hour in the same week on Highway 20, continuing a statewide trend of superfast speeding.

Local

Man arrested following shooting in Jo Daviess County

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man involved in a fatal shooting.

Latest News

Local

Cedar Rapids Public Library offering appointments for computer use

Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Cedar Rapids Public Library will be allowing people to make appointments, but for computer sessions only. People will also now need to make an appointment for any holds they need to pickup.

Iowa

Iowa Public Health Association calls for statewide mask mandate for back-to-school

Updated: 1 hour ago
An organization of public health officials in Iowa is urging Governor Kim Reynolds to issue a statewide mask mandate as part of back-to-school plans.

Local

Dubuque police warning about Craigslist rental property scams

Updated: 1 hours ago
Police in Dubuque are warning of a new Craiglist scam involving rental properties.

Local

Nearly half of casinos in Iowa requiring guests to wear masks

Updated: 2 hours ago
A new report shows that nearly half of Iowa’s, almost two-dozen, casinos are requiring guests to wear masks.

News

Des Moines Police Department promotes its first ever Black female captain

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Des Moines Police Department has its first ever Black female captain.

Iowa

Grundy Center man sentenced to six years for selling large quantities of party drugs

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Grundy Center man was sentenced on July 21 to more than six years in federal prison for buying drugs online and selling them in eastern and central Iowa.