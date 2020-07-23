Court document details Dubuque murder connection

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A witness described a Dubuque murder suspect and the victim as her “baby’s daddy”, according to court documents.

Deonte Ellison, 26, is charged with first-degree murder. He’s currently in the Dubuque County jail after being arrested in Michigan and extradited back to Iowa.

Prosecutors say Ellison shot and killed Curtis Smothers, Jr., 25, in broad daylight in the middle of Loras Boulevard in Dubuque on July 2nd.

According to a criminal complaint, traffic cameras recorded the shooting and the moments leading up to it. Police say Vanessa Ellison and a young girl were stopped along Loras Boulevard on the day of the murder. Smothers then pulled up, got out of the car and walked over to hug the girl. That’s when police say Ellison got out of his car and got into a fight with Smothers. During the fight, cameras show Ellison point a gun at Smothers and fire one shot. Smothers falls back onto the sidewalk and Ellison runs off, tucking the handgun into his sweat pants.

Vanessa Ellison told police Smothers was her “baby’s daddy” and also later called Deonte Ellison her “baby’s daddy”. She is scheduled to testify under oath as part of deposition for the case.

