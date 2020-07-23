Council Bluffs nursing home acknowledges 6 residents died from COVID-19

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A western Iowa nursing home has acknowledged a coronavirus outbreak at its facility that left six residents dead.

Risen Son Christian Village in Council Bluffs said the six COVID-19 deaths at its facility have occurred since it reported its first case on June 26. Risen Son says 21 other residents and 13 employees have been infected with the virus.

The facility says it has dedicated units for infection control and is not allowing infected employees to come back to work until they are cleared by the health department.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.