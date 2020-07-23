Coralville man arrested following shooting in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Coralville man was arrested after allegedly shooting someone and fleeing the scene after an argument over a drug deal at the Hawks Ridge apartments in Iowa City in December 2019.

An Iowa City police criminal complaint said 28-year-old Rafael Brown admitted in an interview to shooting the victim at 201 Hawks Ridge Dr. in Iowa City. However, he said he did so in self-defense. He also denied being there for a drug deal.

Officials said Brown drove a co-defendant to Hawks Ridge apartment complex to sell 6 THC cartridges and 2 ounces of marijuana for $660 to the victim and the victim’s friend.

After an argument about the payment for the drugs, the defendant, from the driver seat, shot the victim, who was standing at the passenger side window, through the arm and into the torso.

Officials said the victim’s injuries required surgery and about a week and a half long hospitalization.

Investigators later issued a search warrant and found the gun that was used in the shooting at Brown’s home. They also searched Brown’s phone and found numerous texts about buying and selling drugs before and after the shooting took place. There were also many photos of Brown with guns, large amounts of cash and several photos of him holding large amounts of marijuana.

Brown faces charges of controlled substance violation and willful injury, causing serious injury.

