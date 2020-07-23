Advertisement

City High advances to state for first time since 2003 after walk-off win over Linn-Mar

Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The City High Little Hawks are headed to the state tournament for the first time since 2003 after defeating the Linn-Mar Lions 4-3 on Wednesday evening.

Each team scored three runs in the first inning and then settled down for the next five innings. In the bottom of the seventh, Garrett Bormann lead off with a single and then stole second and third. With two outs, Kolbe Schnoebelen hit a grounder up the middle that tipped off the pitcher’s glove to allow Bormann to score the game-winning run.

After the game, the Little Hawks were presented the state qualifying banner by assistant coach Skyler Moss, who is currently battling cancer. Wednesday was the second game that Moss has been able to watch in person this season. As the season was beginning, the Little Hawks dedicated their season to him and Moss was thrilled to see their hard work pay off.

“Its awesome,” Moss said. “They work hard everyday, they’re really good kids so they deserve it. I mean, I got goosebumps, I got chills, the kids are so great and to come through like that at the end was pretty awesome to watch.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Cedar Falls headed to state for the first time since 1989

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josh Christensen
Cedar Falls is making its first appearance in the state tournament since 1989.

Sports

Cedar Falls headed to state for first time since 1989

Updated: 1 hours ago
10pm newscast recording

Sports

North Cedar rally falls short against Burlington Notre Dame in substate final

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Josh Christensen
North Cedar came up short in making its first state tournament berth after falling to Burlington Notre Dame in the substate final.

Sports

Pleasant Valley puts up 12 in substate final win over Liberty

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Pleasant Valley Spartans are headed to state for the second-straight season following a 12-3 victory over Liberty on Wednesday.

Latest News

Sports

Teams happy to be playing for state title after COVID-19 uncertainty

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Josh Christensen
Teams are celebrating their state tournament berths when two months ago, there was concern there wouldn't be a season because of COVID-19.

Sports

North Cedar's rally falls short against Burlington Notre Dame

Updated: 1 hours ago
10pm newscast recording

Sports

Teams excited for state after concerns over start of season

Updated: 1 hours ago
600pm newscast recording

Sports

Liberty falls to Pleasant Valley

Updated: 2 hours ago
10pm newscast recording

Sports

City High tops Linn-Mar to head to state

Updated: 2 hours ago
10pm newscast recording

Sports

Opening day amid virus: Masks, empty parks, social justice

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By BEN WALKER
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin. Four months after it was originally scheduled, opening day in the coronavirus pandemic era is almost here.