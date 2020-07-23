City High advances to state for first time since 2003 after walk-off win over Linn-Mar

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The City High Little Hawks are headed to the state tournament for the first time since 2003 after defeating the Linn-Mar Lions 4-3 on Wednesday evening.

Each team scored three runs in the first inning and then settled down for the next five innings. In the bottom of the seventh, Garrett Bormann lead off with a single and then stole second and third. With two outs, Kolbe Schnoebelen hit a grounder up the middle that tipped off the pitcher’s glove to allow Bormann to score the game-winning run.

After the game, the Little Hawks were presented the state qualifying banner by assistant coach Skyler Moss, who is currently battling cancer. Wednesday was the second game that Moss has been able to watch in person this season. As the season was beginning, the Little Hawks dedicated their season to him and Moss was thrilled to see their hard work pay off.

“Its awesome,” Moss said. “They work hard everyday, they’re really good kids so they deserve it. I mean, I got goosebumps, I got chills, the kids are so great and to come through like that at the end was pretty awesome to watch.”

