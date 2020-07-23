Advertisement

Cedar Rapids Public Library offering appointments for computer use

The Ladd Library, a branch in the Cedar Rapids public library system, on July 1, 2019 (KCRG)
The Ladd Library, a branch in the Cedar Rapids public library system, on July 1, 2019 (KCRG)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Public Library will be allowing people to make appointments, but for computer sessions only.

Both locations will allow these appointments starting Monday, July 27th. You can reserve a computer up to 4 days in advance here: //CRLibrary.org/computers. You can also call 319-261-READ and staff can assist you.

“We are beginning our reopening process by providing access to a critical resource for our community,” said Dara Schmidt, Cedar Rapids Public Library Director. “We have been able to adjust our service areas and use technology to allow us to safely offer this service.”

All staff and visitors will be required to wear masks. Appointments for computer use are limited to one hour per day. Children must have an adult with them and everyone should practice social distancing.

Sign up is now available for public computers by appointment at both locations. Reservations are for one hour a day...

Posted by Cedar Rapids Public Library on Thursday, July 23, 2020

“We reopen with these limits in place so that we can provide access to technology in as safe a manner as possible,” said Schmidt. “We have enhanced cleaning procedures and will require all staff and patrons to wear face coverings while in our spaces.”

People can still get access to books, movies, music, and more through their curbside holds pickup process. All returned items are quarantined for 72 hours before being put back.

“Our community has access to physical materials through our curbside holds pickup,” said Schmidt. “We also have some wonderful readers advisory services available to provide recommendations on available items for anyone who may not know what they want to read next.”

Also starting July 27th, curbside holds pickups will be appointment based. You can make an appointment for this service here: //CRLibrary.org/curbside-holds. Officals said that this will help shorten the waiting times in the parking lots and utilize staff as efficiently as they can.

