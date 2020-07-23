Cedar Rapids bars open at different levels as COVID-19 cases rise

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Bars in downtown Cedar Rapids are handling the ability to be open differently, with some hosting events while others shy away.

The Local Craft Ale House went back to curbside only service on Monday. Owner Jason Wilkerson said with the recent upward trend in COVID-19 cases, he’s focusing on keeping his staff and customers safe.

“I think there’s a lot of folks who work in the restaurant and bar industry who are taking this very seriously and doing everything we can. But at the end of the day you can’t control what folks are doing when they’re not at your establishment,” Wilkerson said.

Wilkerson said he understands why some businesses are staying open, and that the pandemic has hit bars and restaurants hard.

“I can tell you just the last two days we’ve been impacted negatively a lot, financially, by going back to curbside,” Wilkerson said.

Other bars in downtown Cedar Rapids are not only completely open but also hosting events.

St. Patricks Day is an important time for local bars, and those establishments saw this year’s revenue boost disappear when Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered them, and others, closed by Noon on March 17. A group of downtown bars is hosting “The St. Patrick’s Day Reboot” on Saturday, July 25, to make up for that missed holiday, including Mr. B’s, Hazzard County, Jimmy Z’s, and Bricks Bar and Grill.

In their last COVID-19 press conference, Linn County Public Health officials said cases were rising partially because of people getting together without following guidelines. A statement from the Linn County Public Health outlined those guidelines, saying “Linn County Public Health recommends limiting group gatherings to 50 or less, with physical distancing of 6 foot or more between individuals being maintained. It is also our recommendation to wear cloth facial coverings in public settings, and follow the 3 Cs – Contain Germs by staying home when sick, no matter how mild the illness, Clean hands by washing with soap or using hand sanitizer, and Covering coughs and sneezes.”

The St. Patrick’s Day Reboot’s facebook page specifically said it is not a pub crawl, just a regular night with a theme, encouraging customers to wear green. It also said all the bars involved are promoting social distancing and providing hand sanitizer that they encourage customers to use, as well as advising anyone not feeling well to stay home. That page also said some of the bars hosting the event will be donating a part of sales from the night to a local charity.

KCRG-TV9 repeatedly reached out to the bar owners hosting the event over several days. They declined our requests for interviews or comments by the time that this story was published.

