Advertisement

Cedar Rapids bars open at different levels as COVID-19 cases rise

By Becky Phelps
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Bars in downtown Cedar Rapids are handling the ability to be open differently, with some hosting events while others shy away.

The Local Craft Ale House went back to curbside only service on Monday. Owner Jason Wilkerson said with the recent upward trend in COVID-19 cases, he’s focusing on keeping his staff and customers safe.

“I think there’s a lot of folks who work in the restaurant and bar industry who are taking this very seriously and doing everything we can. But at the end of the day you can’t control what folks are doing when they’re not at your establishment,” Wilkerson said.

Wilkerson said he understands why some businesses are staying open, and that the pandemic has hit bars and restaurants hard.

“I can tell you just the last two days we’ve been impacted negatively a lot, financially, by going back to curbside,” Wilkerson said.

Other bars in downtown Cedar Rapids are not only completely open but also hosting events.

St. Patricks Day is an important time for local bars, and those establishments saw this year’s revenue boost disappear when Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered them, and others, closed by Noon on March 17. A group of downtown bars is hosting “The St. Patrick’s Day Reboot” on Saturday, July 25, to make up for that missed holiday, including Mr. B’s, Hazzard County, Jimmy Z’s, and Bricks Bar and Grill.

In their last COVID-19 press conference, Linn County Public Health officials said cases were rising partially because of people getting together without following guidelines. A statement from the Linn County Public Health outlined those guidelines, saying “Linn County Public Health recommends limiting group gatherings to 50 or less, with physical distancing of 6 foot or more between individuals being maintained. It is also our recommendation to wear cloth facial coverings in public settings, and follow the 3 Cs – Contain Germs by staying home when sick, no matter how mild the illness, Clean hands by washing with soap or using hand sanitizer, and Covering coughs and sneezes.”

The St. Patrick’s Day Reboot’s facebook page specifically said it is not a pub crawl, just a regular night with a theme, encouraging customers to wear green. It also said all the bars involved are promoting social distancing and providing hand sanitizer that they encourage customers to use, as well as advising anyone not feeling well to stay home. That page also said some of the bars hosting the event will be donating a part of sales from the night to a local charity.

KCRG-TV9 repeatedly reached out to the bar owners hosting the event over several days. They declined our requests for interviews or comments by the time that this story was published.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Solon schools not requiring face coverings for students, staff

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Mary Green
Superintendent Davis Eidahl said they were following guidance from the Iowa Department of Education, which has recommended schools do not mandate face coverings.

News

Solon Schools choosing in-person learning with no mask mandate

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Solon Community School District will recommend, but not require, facial coverings for people in buildings this fall.

News

"St. Patrick's Day Reboot" aims to draw patrons to Cedar Rapids bars

Updated: 1 hour ago
"St. Patrick's Day Reboot" event aims to draw patrons to Cedar Rapids bars, despite guidance from public health officials to continue to limit gatherings.

Iowa

Jury trials to resume in Iowa by mid-September

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Iowa’s highest court issued guidance on the resumption of jury trials in the state, outlining a series of restrictions and precautions to put in place in order to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Latest News

Local

Dubuque Air Show and Fireworks cancelled after initial delay

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A popular northeast Iowa event has joined the long list of other summertime traditions scrapped by the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

Iowa

Des Moines man found dead in Madison County intersection

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
Sheriff’s officials in Madison County are investigating as a homicide the death of a man whose body was found at a rural intersection.

Local

Music teachers in eastern Iowa prepare for unusual marching band rehearsals

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jordee Kalk
Typically by late July, high school marching bands would begin rehearsing for the upcoming season, but that’s not the case this year for many schools due to the ongoing pandemic.

Local

Businesses helping other struggling businesses stay open during pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Taylor Holt
Small businesses helping out each other seems to be keeping doors open and customers coming during the pandemic.

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses House vote to remove Confederate statues

Updated: 4 hours ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about Confederate statues

Updated: 4 hours ago