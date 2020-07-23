Cascade family fights to get refund for unused prom dress

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Like most, the Shepherds had no idea a pandemic was just around the corner before buying a prom dress at David’s Bridal in Cedar Rapids.

Frank Shepherd, Jr. said they bought his daughter’s dress the weekend before schools shut down because of COVID-19.

“This whole time she was waiting to see if they were going to do graduation or prom and we waited, and waited, and waited and finally, in like mid-June I believe it was, her school made the decision that they were not going to have prom,” he said. "

Shepherd said that after that they went to return the dress to the store when they found out David’s Bridal had opened in May and was only allowing a 14-day return policy window for refunds.

Since that return policy window had expired, they were not given many options.

”At this point, the only thing they are offering is store credit, which does not benefit a college freshman,” he said. “This $200 store credit will go unused, so David’s Bridal will have the dress back that they can re-sell and then my daughter will never use the money.”

Shepherd said this is especially frustrating for his daughter, who worked hard to pay for half the dress.

”She is going to be a college freshman and this money could be used towards food, towards bills, towards rents, but it is not,” he mentioned.

He contacted customer service through a texting system. Then, they put him in touch with someone at management who refused to budge.

“In this time of COVID, there have been policies that have been enacted by our government officials that have allowed people grace period on rent, and bills, and all that stuff,” he said. “I would like to see a business like this look at the environment we are in right now and give that same kind of grace.”

