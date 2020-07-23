Businesses helping other struggling businesses stay open during pandemic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic has led to unprecedented challenges for businesses, particularly restaurants, causing some of them to take unprecedented steps to help one another out.

Lenore Zoll, the owner of The Fish Store in Cedar Rapids, said she is not letting up on the fight to keep her doors open.

“We’re all fighting to survive,” Zoll said. “We have to keep going. I didn’t work this long and hard to open this for people and give them their memories from Boston Fish.”

Zoll’s family previously owned Boston Fish for years. After the restaurant closed in 2019, she decided to carry on the tradition by opening The Fish Store this year a week into Lent, its biggest money-making time period.

Only a week and a half after opening, the pandemic hit.

“If I would have been open 11 days earlier then I would have had some kind of assistance relief grant from the federal or state,” Zoll said. “Unfortunately, we got nothing.”

Zoll said she took out another loan, but that’s only helped so much. And all the money that would have gone for advertising went to necessities, like keeping the lights on.

“It’s been difficult to let the community know I’m here,” Zoll said.

Thankfully, other businesses have stepped in to help, like Crab Attack Cajun Seafood Shack. They’re donating half of their weekend sales profits from every purchase of their “Fish Fry Special” this weekend. She’s also hoping her GoFundMe will help attract new customers.

“I think it’s amazing, small businesses helping small businesses,” Zoll said.

Jess Sauerbrei, the owner of Lincoln Wine Bar in Mount Vernon, said he has seen that same support.

“I’m friends with a lot of other restaurant owners and sometimes they might see something I’m throwing on Instagram, and they will put it on their story and I do the same for them,” Sauerbrei said.

The restaurant opened for dine-in services after noticing more interest in that compared to takeout.

“We’re surviving. Some nights we fill up and other nights it’s a couple tables,” Sauerbrei said.

Getting new business is also a struggle for them, especially not having outdoor seating right now. So, they’ve been trying to get the word out in other ways.

“Everything from just being aggressive on the social media front to we’re still doing Iowa City drops,” Sauerbrei said.

While they were able to get help from a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan, Sauerbrei said that’s now gone. But, he and others, like Zoll, remain hopeful for the future.

“We’re just going to push through and do what we have to do,” Zoll said.

Zoll said her restaurant will be open on Sundays starting in September.

Sauerbrei adds that his location is now taking reservations. They are currently open Monday through Saturdays from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays they are open an hour later until 9:00 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.