Business in North Liberty supports local food pantry with t-shirt sales

By Jordee Kalk
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One business in North Liberty wants to show its support for those in need throughout their community.

The owners of Mix Home and Mercantile started selling special shirts as a fundraiser. Some of the money raised will go to the North Liberty Community Pantry, which is one of the many organizations that help feed the hungry that have seen a sharp increase in need since the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Scott Marks, one of the owners, said he thinks it’s important to support the entire community.

“We’re not only business owners in North liberty, we also live here,” Marks said. “So we wanted something to show we’re proud residents of North Liberty and we also wanted something to support our local community. And what better thing than the food pantry?”

The business opened last December.

