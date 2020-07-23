Burlington police looking for missing man

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Burlington are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Troy L. Daugherty, 50, was reported missing on July 14th and last seen in the 900 block of South 7th Street. He was last seen in blue jeans and an unknown colored shirt. Daugherty walks with a limp and has diminished cognitive abilities.

Troy L. Daugherty was last seen on July 14th. (KCRG)

He is known to frequent the Burlington and Cedar Rapids area. His family said that he is in need of ongoing physical and medical care. Police say that Daugherty does not have access to transportation and may be fatigued and looking for places to rest.

Police and family are concerned for his wellbeing and it is unlike him to leave for extended periods of time. If you have any information on where he may be, contact the Burlington Police Department at 319-753-8366.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.