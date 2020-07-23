Authorities identify man killed in northwest Iowa grain bin

LE MARS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who died after becoming trapped in a grain bin in northwest Iowa.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office says 65-year-old Daniel Cronin died Tuesday after becoming trapped in the bin located about five miles east of Le Mars.

Officials said deputies and other first-responders were called Tuesday morning to the grain bin for a report of a man trapped.

Investigators say Cronin had been loosening stuck corn when the crust broke, and he sank into the grain.

Officials say the accident happened despite the use of safety measures. Officials say Cronin had died by the time his body was recovered about an hour after rescuers arrived.

