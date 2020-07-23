Another nice one, more humid tomorrow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wonderful weather continues today with plenty of sunshine and highs back into the lower 80s in many areas. Parts of northeast Iowa may again have a day in the 70s. Enjoy another day of lower humidity as that will greatly ramp up tomorrow into the weekend. As that front pushes by, it may possibly generate an isolated storm on Saturday though it looks like the better chance of rain may occur Sunday into early Monday with the passage of a cold front. Right behind that front, much of next week will be held down in the low 80s for highs with lows around 60. A ridge of high pressure should keep us mainly dry. That’s about as nice as it gets for the final week of July!

