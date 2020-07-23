Advertisement

Another nice one, more humid tomorrow

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wonderful weather continues today with plenty of sunshine and highs back into the lower 80s in many areas. Parts of northeast Iowa may again have a day in the 70s. Enjoy another day of lower humidity as that will greatly ramp up tomorrow into the weekend. As that front pushes by, it may possibly generate an isolated storm on Saturday though it looks like the better chance of rain may occur Sunday into early Monday with the passage of a cold front. Right behind that front, much of next week will be held down in the low 80s for highs with lows around 60. A ridge of high pressure should keep us mainly dry. That’s about as nice as it gets for the final week of July!

Plan on a very nice day with highs into the lower 80s.

Humidity levels will be dropping throughout the day today, making way for a very comfortable afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s across the area with plenty of sunshine.

A very nice afternoon ahead, patchy fog possible overnight.

We’ve seen quite a bit of rainfall recently across eastern Iowa, but the western portions of Iowa are experiencing drought conditions.

Plan on a nice one with highs around 80.

Plan on a great day with highs around 80.

