74-year-old Iowa man asked to pay back 3 months’ worth of unemployment benefits

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - A 74-year-old Iowa man says he has to pay back three months’ worth of unemployment benefits from the state.

Walt Oldham has stage 4 kidney failure, congestive heart failure, diabetes, and COPD. Because of this, he self-isolated in fear of catching COVID-19.

After filing for unemployment, he says the state now wants that money back. That’s $726 for each week, over a span of three months.

Oldham and his attorney say the state claims he left his job voluntarily.

“It would bankrupt me,” Oldham said. “It’s the money I’ve had to live on without having any ability to work.”

Back in April, the director of Iowa Workforce Development said if you are recalled to work and choose not to return, you may lose eligibility for unemployment benefits.

Oldham and his attorney say they have filed an appeal. Their hearing is next week.

