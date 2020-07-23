716 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths reported in Iowa Thursday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 716 more COVID-19 cases and seven more death in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on July 23, the state’s data is showing a total of 40,509 COVID-19 cases and 815 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 8,826 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 436,734 since the pandemic began.

The state is reporting 256 recoveries over the last 24 hours as well. In total, 28,863 Iowans have recovered from the virus.

There are a total of 232 patients hospitalized, with 33 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. 73 of those patients are in the ICU and 32 are on ventilators.

