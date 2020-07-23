Advertisement

2020 National Cattle Congress Fair postponed to September 2021 due to COVID-19

Cattle
Cattle(MGN)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The National Cattle Congress has postponed the 2020 110th National Cattle Congress Fair until September 15-19, 2021, due to COVID-19 concerns.

“The National Cattle Congress believes this is the responsible action to take in an effort to keep everyone safe during this ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” fair organizers said.

Fair organizers also said the fair will return in 2021 for rides, attractions, livestock shows, rodeo, Motor-X, live music and fair food as well as other activities.

