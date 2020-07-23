Advertisement

111th Drake Relays postponed until 2021

(KCRG)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Blake Boldon, the Franklin P. Johnson Director of the Drake Relays, announced that the 111th Drake Relays will be postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials hard already postponed the event once, back on March 18th, while they evaluated the situation. Due to safety concerns, they ultimately postponed the event to April 21-24, 2021.

“The Drake Relays presented by Xtream has been known as America’s Athletic Classic since the first half of the last century,” Boldon said. “Our event is known around the world as a week-long celebration of athletic achievement, featuring thousands of athletes and tens of thousands of spectators. It has become clear that current circumstances will not allow us to safely host an event that meets the standard set over the last 11 decades. While exploring every option, the safety of athletes, officials, spectators, and our entire community has remained our highest priority.”

The Grand Blue Mile and Drake Road Races will be virtual this year. The Drake Road Races may be completed between September 27 - October 8 and competitors will submit their performances virtually. People competing in the Grand Blue Mile can complete it between September 29 - October 8.

“Our entire staff has worked diligently to explore every possibility of hosting our events in person in 2020, including the Drake Road Races and Grand Blue Mile”, Boldon said. “The process has been challenging and the outcome is not what we desired. However, we have been reassured by the incredible show of support we’ve received from fans, coaches, and athletes from Iowa, the nation, and around the world. This support has been greatly appreciated. We want to share a special thank you to our partners at Mediacom, Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Catch Des Moines and USATF, and all ticketholders, Baton Club members, our track and field officials and leaders at the City of Des Moines and Polk County. With the collaboration of those organizations and our passionate supporters, we look forward to the future of the Drake Relays presented by Xtream.”

People who have already Drake Relay ticket holders will be contacted by email with ticket options. They can donate the value of the ticket as a tax-deductible donation, forward the ticket to net year, or receive a refund. Ticketholders will need to choose an option by August 17th.

