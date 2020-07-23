Advertisement

$10,000 reward now offered in Breasia Terrell case

By Angela Rose and Courtney Spinelli
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The FBI on Wednesday announced it is contributing a $6,500 reward for anyone who has information that assists law enforcement in finding 10-year-old Breasia Terrell or leads to the arrest of anyone involved in her disappearance.

That’s on top of a $3,500 reward already being offered by Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, bringing the total amount of the reward to $10,000.

FBI Special Agent in Charge of Omaha division, Kristi Johnson made the announcement during a media briefing on Wednesday. The briefing was held to inform the public about how FBI agents and their resources have been utilized since Terrell was first reported missing on July 10.

Agents and personnel from Omaha headquarters and the Quad City resident agency have been participating in searches, reviewed cell phone records, and provided other investigative resources.

“Because of the nature of our work many won’t see the FBI working this investigation,” Johnson said. “We’ve been here from the beginning, thanks to the commitment of our partner, the Davenport Police Department, to use all the resources available to them to find Breasia and bring the person responsible for her disappearance to justice.”

