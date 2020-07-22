Advertisement

Western Iowa continues to see dry conditions

Eastern Iowa has seen quite a bit of rain this year, but western Iowa has been experiencing the opposite.
By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:50 AM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’ve seen quite a bit of rainfall recently across eastern Iowa, but the western portions of Iowa are experiencing drought conditions. 

The latest drought monitor has portions of Audubon, Guthrie, Dallas, Boone, Greene, Carroll, Cass, Adair, and Madison counties under a severe drought. With many other areas under a moderate drought. 

The latest Drought Monitor for Iowa as of July 16, 2020.
Here’s a look at the precipitation numbers so far this year.  In Cedar Rapids, we have picked up around 18.41″ in 2020, with the average rainfall up to this point in July at 19.53″. Iowa City has picked up 19.79″, Dubuque at 20.21″, and Waterloo at 20.56″ in 2020, with the average in those cities between 20-21″. 

A look at precipitation values so far in 2020 in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Iowa City, and Dubuque.
Comparing that to Guthrie City, They have only seen 11.75″ of rainfall this year, where the average rainfall amount at this point in the year is double that at 21.45″. An update on the drought monitor will be released on Thursday. 

