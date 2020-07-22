West Delaware knocks out Washington to earn second-straight trip to state

MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - The West Delaware Hawks defeated the Washington Demons 8-2 on Tuesday night to advance to the 4A state quarterfinal round. With the win, the Hawks improve to 21-4 on the season while the Demons close their season with a 10-18 record.

West Delaware will face off with Winterset in the quarterfinal round next Monday at 4:30 p.m.

