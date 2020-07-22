Advertisement

Vinton Dollar Fresh giving away more than 3,800 apples at contactless, drive-thru event

(WCAX)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Vinton Dollar Fresh said it will give away 1,150 pounds of apples to customers at a contactless, drive-thru event on July 23.

The event, a partnership between Vinton Dollar Fresh and fruit supplier Stemilt, will run from 10 a.m. to noon, or while supplies last.

It will be held in the Vinton-shellsburg Middle School parking lot, located at 212 W. 15th St. in Vinton.

Dollar Fresh said it plans to give 10 apples to the first 380 customers to help families impacted financially by the coronavirus pandemic.

The give-away is on a first-come, first-serve basis, with the produce being loaded into customer vehicles by staff using a contactless method to maintain social distancing. All staff will be wearing masks and gloves during the event.

Dollar Fresh said it will not allow walk-ups.

Mark your calendars because there’s a FRESH delivery coming to Vinton – and it’s all for our valued customers! This...

Posted by Dollar Fresh - Vinton on Saturday, July 18, 2020

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Fire at vacant Cedar Rapids home, no one injured

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Fire crews in Cedar Rapids responded to a structure fire at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

News

Marion Back the Blue rally set for Saturday in Marion Square Park

Updated: 1 hour ago
An event supporting police is set to happen this weekend in Marion.

Local

Kennedy High School Athletics mandates fans wear masks around facilities

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brian Tabick
Kennedy Athletics Department mandates fans wear masks around facilities.

News

China says US ordered it to close its Houston consulate for violating international law

Updated: 2 hours ago
China says the US has ordered it to close its Houston consulate for violating international law.

Latest News

Iowa

Need Pizza in Cedar Rapids closes temporarily after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
Need Pizza in Cedar Rapids is closing for a few days after one of its staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Cedar Rapids nurse plans to home school her kids due to COVID-19 safety concerns

Updated: 2 hours ago
A nurse in Cedar Rapids says she plans to start homeschooling her two kids because of safety concerns with COVID-19.

Iowa

Loose bison roaming roadways near Hudson

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police are warning residents about a bison roaming the roadways west of Hudson.

National

Powerful 7.8 quake hits Alaska isles; tsunami threat over

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A powerful 7.8 earthquake has struck the Alaska Peninsula, triggering a tsunami warning that sent residents fleeing to higher ground before it was called off without any damaging waves.

News

7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the Alaskan Peninsula overnight

Updated: 3 hours ago
A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the Alaskan Peninsula overnight.

News

Two more Return to Learn community feedback sessions scheduled for Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
Cedar Rapids Community Schools are holding more family and community feedback sessions for their Return to Learn plans.