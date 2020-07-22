Vinton Dollar Fresh giving away more than 3,800 apples at contactless, drive-thru event

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Vinton Dollar Fresh said it will give away 1,150 pounds of apples to customers at a contactless, drive-thru event on July 23.

The event, a partnership between Vinton Dollar Fresh and fruit supplier Stemilt, will run from 10 a.m. to noon, or while supplies last.

It will be held in the Vinton-shellsburg Middle School parking lot, located at 212 W. 15th St. in Vinton.

Dollar Fresh said it plans to give 10 apples to the first 380 customers to help families impacted financially by the coronavirus pandemic.

The give-away is on a first-come, first-serve basis, with the produce being loaded into customer vehicles by staff using a contactless method to maintain social distancing. All staff will be wearing masks and gloves during the event.

Dollar Fresh said it will not allow walk-ups.

Mark your calendars because there’s a FRESH delivery coming to Vinton – and it’s all for our valued customers! This... Posted by Dollar Fresh - Vinton on Saturday, July 18, 2020

