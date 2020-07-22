The Beach Boys are coming to the McGrath Amphitheatre in Cedar Rapids on August 21

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Beach Boys will perform at the McGrath Amphitheatre on August 21.

Tickets for the concert will go on-sale July 24 at 10 a.m., and will start at $45 plus applicable fees.

The announcement follows VenuWorks’ recently announced Return to Live plan that will bring live events back to Cedar Rapids after the pandemic forced local venues to close.

Tickets will be available at Ticketmaster.com or at the U.S. Cellular Center ticket office.

For more information on this event, as well as the safety precautions in place, visit: https://www.creventslive.com/events/2020/the-beach-boys

