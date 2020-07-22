Advertisement

The Beach Boys are coming to the McGrath Amphitheatre in Cedar Rapids on August 21

McGrath Amphitheatre at 475 First St. SW, Friday, August, 30, 2013 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (Adam Wesley/The Gazette-KCRG TV9)<br />
McGrath Amphitheatre at 475 First St. SW, Friday, August, 30, 2013 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (Adam Wesley/The Gazette-KCRG TV9)<br />(KCRG)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Beach Boys will perform at the McGrath Amphitheatre on August 21.

Tickets for the concert will go on-sale July 24 at 10 a.m., and will start at $45 plus applicable fees.

The announcement follows VenuWorks’ recently announced Return to Live plan that will bring live events back to Cedar Rapids after the pandemic forced local venues to close.

Tickets will be available at Ticketmaster.com or at the U.S. Cellular Center ticket office.

For more information on this event, as well as the safety precautions in place, visit: https://www.creventslive.com/events/2020/the-beach-boys

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

373 COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths reported in Iowa Wednesday

Updated: 9 minutes ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 373 more COVID-19 cases and nine more death in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

Iowa

Vinton Dollar Fresh giving away more than 3,800 apples at contactless, drive-thru event

Updated: 1 hours ago
Vinton Dollar Fresh said it will give away 1,150 pounds of apples to customers at a contactless, drive-thru event on July 23.

Iowa

Fire at vacant Cedar Rapids home, no one injured

Updated: 2 hours ago
Fire crews in Cedar Rapids responded to a structure fire at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

News

US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids resuming live events with small-scale concert series

Updated: 2 hours ago
The US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids is resuming its live events with a small-scale, local band concert series.

Latest News

News

Marion Back the Blue rally set for Saturday in Marion Square Park

Updated: 2 hours ago
An event supporting police is set to happen this weekend in Marion.

Local

Kennedy High School Athletics mandates fans wear masks around facilities

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Tabick
Kennedy Athletics Department mandates fans wear masks around facilities.

News

China says US ordered it to close its Houston consulate for violating international law

Updated: 3 hours ago
China says the US has ordered it to close its Houston consulate for violating international law.

Iowa

Need Pizza in Cedar Rapids closes temporarily after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
Need Pizza in Cedar Rapids is closing for a few days after one of its staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Cedar Rapids nurse plans to home school her kids due to COVID-19 safety concerns

Updated: 4 hours ago
A nurse in Cedar Rapids says she plans to start homeschooling her two kids because of safety concerns with COVID-19.

Iowa

Loose bison roaming roadways near Hudson

Updated: 4 hours ago
Police are warning residents about a bison roaming the roadways west of Hudson.