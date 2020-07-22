State Trooper reminds drivers of ‘Move Over Law’ after close call on Interstate 80

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -

An Iowa City woman is recovering after she said she was hit by a semi-truck while stranded on the side of Interstate 80 Saturday.

After having car troubles shortly after getting on Interstate 80, Alisha Perdomo-Molina said she pulled onto the shoulder, but soon after, she and her vehicle were struck by a semi. She told TV9 she feels lucky to be alive.

“I can’t walk straight, I have a hard time going to the restroom, I can’t even sit up straight, I can’t even be in a car that long,” she said.

Perdomo-Molina said after her husband arrived to look over the car, she was folding in her mirrors and leaning in the driver’s side door to collect her things. Then a semi came by.

“The semi hits me and hits my car and damages my car. My car went ‘bam’ and my whole door went ‘bam,’ my whole door is off.”

She shared pictures with TV9 of where she was parked, over the white line on the shoulder. She said the semi driver kept going and disputes hitting her, only her car.

“My husband ran down the highway after him and get the license plate and that’s what made him stop and go back,” Perdomo-Molina said.

She showed her injuries during her interview with a TV9 reporter, a large bruise stretches down her hip and thigh. Iowa State Trooper Bob Conrad says this type of incident is a reminder to all drivers.

“Anytime you broke down on the side of the road, always remember that is probably one of the most dangerous places you are going to be in your life, is on the side of a busy interstate. That is probably the highest chance of you dying is on the side of the interstate,” Conrad said.

He said stopping on the side of the interstate is only for emergencies and if you have to get over as far as you can – even if that means getting in the grass.

“If there is a vehicle on the side of the road with its hazard lights on you by law are required to move over in the other lane or slow down below the speed limit,” Conrad said.

Now Perdomo-Molina is calling on drivers to be alert.

“Please be careful on the road, please get over as far as you can...I could have lost my life, my daughter could have lost me at 10 years old,” she said.

Perdomo-Molina has hired an attorney. She wants anyone who might have witnessed the incident to contact investigators.

