Powerful 7.8 quake hits Alaska isles; tsunami threat over

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - A powerful 7.8 earthquake has struck the Alaska Peninsula, triggering a tsunami warning that sent residents fleeing to higher ground before it was called off without any damaging waves.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 7.8 magnitude quake struck Tuesday at 10:12 p.m. local time.

The quake was centered in waters 65 miles (105 kilometers) south-southeast of Perryville, Alaska at a depth of 17 miles (28 km), deeper than an earlier estimate.

The quake triggered tsunami warning for a South Alaska, the Alaska Peninsula and the Aleutian Islands that was called off early Wednesday about two hours after the quake.

