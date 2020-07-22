Advertisement

Police: 14 people injured after South Side Chicago shooting

Police say 14 victims being treated at hospitals after gunfire erupts outside Chicago funeral, 1 person in custody.
Police say 14 victims being treated at hospitals after gunfire erupts outside Chicago funeral, 1 person in custody.(Gray News)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Fourteen people have been injured in connection with a shooting on Chicago’s South Side. First Deputy Eric Carter says the shooting occurred outside a funeral home, where mourners were fired upon from a passing SUV.

Carter says several targets of the shooting returned fire.

The SUV later crashed and the occupants fled in several directions.

One person of interest has been taken into custody.

Carter says all the victims were adults.  

The shooting comes as the Department of Homeland Security is planning to deploy dozens of federal agents to Chicago to deal with an uptick in violent crime in the city.

Tuesday’s shooting follows a weekend that saw 63 people shot, 12 fatally.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump’s new immigration fight: how to redraw House districts

Updated: 23 minutes ago
President Donald Trump signed a memorandum Tuesday that seeks to bar people in the U.S. illegally from being counted in congressional reapportionment, a move that drew immediate criticism from Democratic officials.f

Coronavirus

Trump urges Americans to mask up and says the pandemic will likely get worse before it gets better

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
President Trump is urging Americans to mask up and says the pandemic in America will probably get worse before it gets better.

National

AP source: NFLPA agrees with league on no preseason games

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By SIMMI BUTTAR
The NFL Players Association has agreed to the league’s plan to drop all preseason games for the 2020 season, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

National

Tropical depression forms in middle of Atlantic Ocean

Updated: 2 hours ago
A tropical depression has formed in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, though forecasters weren’t predicting a landfall location.

Latest News

Iowa

Man dies after becoming trapped in grain bin near Le Mars

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
A man has died after becoming trapped in a grain bin in northwest Iowa.

National

Trump says of Ghislaine Maxwell, ‘I wish her well’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AADMAR MADHANI
President Donald Trump has offered sympathetic words to the longtime companion of Jeffrey Epstein who stands accused of facilitating the abuse of girls by the now-deceased sex offender.

Iowa

Goodwill returns medal, other valuables, to Air Force vet after accidental donation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
Scott Rude, an eastern Iowa Air Force Veteran, and his family donated bags full of items to the Goodwill store in Coralville- only to realize one item was given away that he never wanted to lose.

Iowa

Families frustrated with state’s reopening guidelines for nursing homes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
As nursing homes in Dubuque move towards a slow reopening, families are frustrated with the state's guidelines for these long-term care facilities.

News

Air Force medals get returned to owner after accidental Goodwill donation

Updated: 3 hours ago
Accidental sometimes happen, officials at Goodwill said, and sometimes they have a happy ending when the precious items are able to be returned.

News

Cornell College adjusting recruiting tactics during pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic is causing colleges and universities to adjust their student recruitment techniques, including Mt. Vernon's Cornell College.