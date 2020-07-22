One child dies, another injured in Buchanan County car accident on July 19

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A child died in a car accident in Buchanan County just after midnight on July 19.

Officials said Robyn Reaves, 35, of Oelwin, was driving northbound on Baxter Avenue south of Fairbank with her two children in the car. She lost control of her Dodge Charger as she came upon a curve in the road. The vehicle entered the ditch and hit a culvert.

Officials confirmed that nine-year-old Ace Reaves died in the accident.

Six-year-old Ryker Reaves was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Robyn Reaves was taken to Allen Hospital in Waterloo. Officials did not report the extent of their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation

