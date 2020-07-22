Advertisement

One child dies, another injured in Buchanan County car accident on July 19

(KWTX)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A child died in a car accident in Buchanan County just after midnight on July 19.

Officials said Robyn Reaves, 35, of Oelwin, was driving northbound on Baxter Avenue south of Fairbank with her two children in the car. She lost control of her Dodge Charger as she came upon a curve in the road. The vehicle entered the ditch and hit a culvert.

Officials confirmed that nine-year-old Ace Reaves died in the accident. 

Six-year-old Ryker Reaves was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Robyn Reaves was taken to Allen Hospital in Waterloo. Officials did not report the extent of their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Falls Aquatic Center in Cedar Falls to open to the public July 23

Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Falls Aquatic Center in Cedar Falls announced daily admission will be available beginning July 23, in addition to admission for season pass holders.

Iowa

Outbreak at Iowa pork plant was larger than state reported

Updated: 34 minutes ago
One of the first coronavirus outbreaks at an Iowa meatpacking plant was more severe than previously known, with over twice as many workers becoming infected than the Iowa Department of Public Health publicly confirmed.

Iowa

373 COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths reported in Iowa Wednesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 373 more COVID-19 cases and nine more death in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

Iowa

The Beach Boys are coming to the McGrath Amphitheatre in Cedar Rapids on August 21

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Beach Boys will perform at the McGrath Amphitheatre on August 21.

Latest News

Iowa

Vinton Dollar Fresh giving away more than 3,800 apples at contactless, drive-thru event

Updated: 3 hours ago
Vinton Dollar Fresh said it will give away 1,150 pounds of apples to customers at a contactless, drive-thru event on July 23.

Iowa

Fire at vacant Cedar Rapids home, no one injured

Updated: 3 hours ago
Fire crews in Cedar Rapids responded to a structure fire at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

News

US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids resuming live events with small-scale concert series

Updated: 4 hours ago
The US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids is resuming its live events with a small-scale, local band concert series.

News

Marion Back the Blue rally set for Saturday in Marion Square Park

Updated: 4 hours ago
An event supporting police is set to happen this weekend in Marion.

Local

Kennedy High School Athletics mandates fans wear masks around facilities

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brian Tabick
Kennedy Athletics Department mandates fans wear masks around facilities.

News

China says US ordered it to close its Houston consulate for violating international law

Updated: 5 hours ago
China says the US has ordered it to close its Houston consulate for violating international law.