Advertisement

Nice weather this afternoon, patchy fog overnight

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Humidity levels will be dropping throughout the day today, making way for a very comfortable afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s across the area with plenty of sunshine.

Mainly clear skies, leftover moisture, and light winds could allow for some patchy dense fog to form across eastern Iowa. Valleys look to have the highest risk, but any cornfields or surrounding areas could also see some fog. Lows drop into the upper 50s.

Another nice day ahead for Thursday, highs will continue to be in the low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

A weak, upper-level system could bring the potential for some showers and storms Friday and into Saturday. Chances look to be higher Sunday and into Monday at this point. Highs will be in the mid-80s by Friday and into the upper 80s by the weekend. High humidity also returns for the weekend.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 21 minutes ago
A very nice afternoon ahead, patchy fog possible overnight.

Water Cooler

Western Iowa continues to see dry conditions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kalie Pluchel
We’ve seen quite a bit of rainfall recently across eastern Iowa, but the western portions of Iowa are experiencing drought conditions.

Forecast

A very nice Wednesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a nice one with highs around 80.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago
Plan on a great day with highs around 80.

Latest News

Forecast

Storms end with patchy fog possible early followed by a wonderful Wednesday

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 18 hours ago

Water Cooler

Peak Hurricane season still a ways off

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:17 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
The hurricane season typically starts off pretty slowly, though this year we have made it all the way through Fay!

Forecast

Rain possible today

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:37 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a chance of rain today with highs into the upper 70s.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:34 AM CDT
Plan on scattered showers with a few storms also possible.

Forecast

Unsettled weather stays with us on Tuesday.

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT
|
By Joe Winters
Unsettled weather stays with us on Tuesday.