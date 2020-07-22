Nice weather this afternoon, patchy fog overnight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Humidity levels will be dropping throughout the day today, making way for a very comfortable afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s across the area with plenty of sunshine.

Mainly clear skies, leftover moisture, and light winds could allow for some patchy dense fog to form across eastern Iowa. Valleys look to have the highest risk, but any cornfields or surrounding areas could also see some fog. Lows drop into the upper 50s.

Another nice day ahead for Thursday, highs will continue to be in the low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

A weak, upper-level system could bring the potential for some showers and storms Friday and into Saturday. Chances look to be higher Sunday and into Monday at this point. Highs will be in the mid-80s by Friday and into the upper 80s by the weekend. High humidity also returns for the weekend.

