Need Pizza in Cedar Rapids closes temporarily after employee tests positive for COVID-19

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Need Pizza in Cedar Rapids is closing for a few days after one of its staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, Need Pizza said it will take the next few days to deep clean the entire restaurant in keeping with recommendations from the Linn County Public Health Department and the CDC.

Staff had been wearing masks and gloves in addition to regular cleaning and maintaining social distancing measures over the past few weeks.

As a result of the positive COVID-19 test, the restaurant said it will be returning to a “takeout only” model until further notice once it does reopen.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.