Mount Mercy University working to follow social distancing guidelines during summer Jumpstart program

By Phil Reed
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A yearly tradition at Mount Mercy program for kids is still happening this summer despite the coronavirus pandemic. The Jumpstart program is keeping kids and student athletes actives during the summer.

“It’s been an awesome experience for me,” said Royshawn Webb with Mount Mercy Basketball. “Honestly being able to grow relationships with kids and show them that I was just like them, I was just like them as kids. Just show them and be an example.”

They practice social distancing while doing it. Leaders make sure kids are not sick before coming in. Kids wear masks and split up in small groups. They play a lot of non-contact games.

“Biggest thing is we make sure we communicate and connect with all of our families,” said Jason Pershing, Assistant Athletic Director at Mount Mercy. “Doing checks, covid checks, and making sure they are comfortable and on protocols with the CDC.”

New this year, the college is partnering with the nonprofit One Less Obstacle to give backpacks to kids in the program. Leaders are busy stuffing backpacks with supplies like pencils, paper and notebooks

“My goal is to remove any obstacle that we can to give them a chance for that stress free education,” said Jamarco Clark, founder of One Less Obstacle.

“Growing up I didn’t have a lot, so knowing I’m helping someone as well, is just a great feeling to see,” said Jacob Perks, with Mount Mercy Basketball.

