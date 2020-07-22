Advertisement

Loose bison roaming roadways near Hudson

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are warning residents about a bison roaming the roadways west of Hudson.

The warning came in a post on the Hudson Police Department’s Facebook page that said the bison was located on Friday night on Watters Road. It was then seen again on Monday night on Zaneta Road near Black Hawk Creek county park.

The post says to be on the lookout for the animal particularly at night because they are dark-colored and can be difficult to see in the dark.

Officials said the current crop conditions have kept them from corralling or capturing the bison, and they have not been able to locate the owner.

They also warn residents who encounter the Bison that it should be considered unpredictable and dangerous. If you see it, stay in your vehicle, do not take pictures, and notify the Black Hawk County dispatch of the animal’s location.

BISON ON THE LOOSE!!! Over the past few days the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office has received several reports of a...

Posted by Hudson Police Department on Tuesday, July 21, 2020

