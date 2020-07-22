Advertisement

Law enforcement seeking information on vehicle in Cedar County homicide investigation

A surveillance photo of a car of which Cedar County Sheriff's deputies are seeking more information.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TIPTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Cedar County are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle connected to a homicide investigation.

The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office posted several surveillance photos of a car in a parking lot at night on its Facebook page. They only called it a “vehicle of interest.”

The Cedar County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle in these pictures, which...

Posted by Cedar County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Early on Sunday, police received a 911 call reporting that someone had been stabbed at a residence in rural Cedar County. Officials say that the stabbing happened after an altercation at around 3:00 a.m. Chantz Stevens, 19, of Wilton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Milton Jermaine Cole Serrano Jr, 21, of Muscatine is charged with first-degree murder, harassment, and criminal mischief in relation to this case.

Anybody with information is encouraged to contact the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office at (563) 886-2121.

