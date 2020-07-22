Law enforcement seeking information on vehicle in Cedar County homicide investigation

TIPTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Cedar County are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle connected to a homicide investigation.

The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office posted several surveillance photos of a car in a parking lot at night on its Facebook page. They only called it a “vehicle of interest.”

Early on Sunday, police received a 911 call reporting that someone had been stabbed at a residence in rural Cedar County. Officials say that the stabbing happened after an altercation at around 3:00 a.m. Chantz Stevens, 19, of Wilton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Milton Jermaine Cole Serrano Jr, 21, of Muscatine is charged with first-degree murder, harassment, and criminal mischief in relation to this case.

Anybody with information is encouraged to contact the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office at (563) 886-2121.

