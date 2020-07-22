Kennedy tops Liberty 1-0 in 11 inning thriller

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Kennedy Cougars took down the Liberty Lightning in a 11 inning thriller on Tuesday night to advance to the 5A state quarterfinal round. With the game tied 0-0 on the 11th, Mya Dodge hit a pop fly to left field but it was dropped, allowing the game-winning run to score.

With the win, Kennedy improves to 23-1 on the season while the Lightning end with a 17-9 record. Kennedy will face off with Pleasant Valley in the quarterfinal round next Monday at 12:30 p.m.

