Kennedy High School Athletics mandates fans wear masks around facilities

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As high school softball sub-state finals crown champions this week, some schools are requiring masks and social distancing while others are not.

In Cedar Rapids, the Kennedy Cougars hosted a sub-state final Tuesday where they reminded people to bring masks.

The Kennedy Cougars and Liberty Lightning fans were excited to be playing in a regional softball game. After all, the winner would move on to state.

“I love any time I get to watch my girl compete,” said Dawn Peek, mother of Cougar first baseman Keaton Gerber.

The Cougars are no strangers to this level of softball. Last year they also made it to state. This year, however, they’re also having to deal with COVID-19.

Kennedy High School has the permission of the Iowa High School Athletic Association to mandate fans to wear masks while moving around the facility.

“It was something everyone embraced,” said Peek.

Like the pressure of a regional game, the Cougars aren’t new to having to wear masks. The athletics department has asked fans to wear masks while walking around the facility all season long. Peek said there have been other schools where not many people wore them.

“We’ve seen teams get eliminated because they have COVID cases,” she said. “It’s something that we’re OK with and accepted because if it would have happened to us we might not be here.”

Peek said wearing these masks around the field as well as the hard work and dedication from the players helped the Cougars make it this far into a most unusual 2020 softball season.

“it’s what they’ve been looking for,” she said. “They seemed fired up tonight. They seem ready to play. A lot of the girls have friends on the other team. So, It’s going to be a good game.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.