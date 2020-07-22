Advertisement

Fire at vacant Cedar Rapids home, no one injured

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at a vacant house at 2390 Rompot Street SE in Cedar Rapids.
Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at a vacant house at 2390 Rompot Street SE in Cedar Rapids.
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Fire crews in Cedar Rapids responded to a fire at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Firefighters said there were reports of smoke and fire at a vacant one-story home located at 2390 Rompot Street SE.

The fire was extinguished quickly, but there was extensive damage to the side of the structure and moderate damage to the interior.

No one was inside the home and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

