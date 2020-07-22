FBI announces $10,000 reward for info on missing Davenport girl

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The FBI has raised to $10,000 the reward for information related to the disappearance of a 10-year-old Iowa girl who went missing earlier this month.

Kristi Johnson, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s office in Omaha, says that agents from around the country were searching for 10-year-old Breasia Terrell of Davenport. She says the “number one goal” is to find the person who is responsible and bring that person to justice.

Terrell was reported missing July 10, after going to spend the previous night at an apartment with her half-brother and his father, 47-year-old Henry Dinkins. Investigators have called Dinkins a person of interest, and Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said Wednesday that he remained the “main focus” of the investigation.

