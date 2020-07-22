Falls Aquatic Center in Cedar Falls to open to the public July 23

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Falls Aquatic Center in Cedar Falls announced daily admission will be available beginning July 23, in addition to admission for season pass holders.

Daily admission is limited to 600 patrons to allow for social distancing.

The aquatic center is open every day from noon to 8 p.m. through August 9, weather permitting.

For more information visit: http://www.cedarfalls.com/162/Recreation-and-Community-Programs

