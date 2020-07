WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - The Don Bosco Dons defeated HLV 12-5 on Tuesday evening to clinch a berth in the state quarterfinal round. The Dons will play at Principal Park in the 1A state tournament for the sixth time in the past eight years.

HLV closes their season with a 15-1 record.

