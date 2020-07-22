Advertisement

Crowd rallies for change after teenager dies

By Becky Phelps
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) -The Waterloo Police Department said in a press release that 15-year-old Cortez Harrison was shot Monday night around 10:00 p.m. at an alley east of the block of 2800 E 4th Street. It says he was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, and later pronounced dead by hospital staff.

On Tuesday afternoon, friends, neighbors, and city officials held a rally against violence in the community after the death of Harrison. They blocked traffic on 4th street for more than 20 minutes, holding signs and listening to local leaders talk about the importance of keeping kids safe. Theron Montgomery is the assistant director at Impact Foundation. His son played basketball with Harrison. He says the crowd wanted to draw attention to Harrison’s death.

The crowd moved to a park near where Harrison was shot, where they listened speakers including Harrison’s basketball coach, and Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart, encourage the adults in the community to step up and support kids.

Montgomery says one important way parents can help is to check on their kids and get them involved in activities. “Voting’s not enough. Those things help and they’re important but they’re not enough. We gotta do more. And we just gotta keep on going. Our youth need something to do.”

Waterloo Police say they are processing the crime scene, and are waiting on the results of an autopsy. The statement also says the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information should call their Investigation Division at 319-291-4340 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Man dies after becoming trapped in grain bin near Le Mars

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
A man has died after becoming trapped in a grain bin in northwest Iowa.

Iowa

Goodwill returns medal, other valuables, to Air Force vet after accidental donation

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
Scott Rude, an eastern Iowa Air Force Veteran, and his family donated bags full of items to the Goodwill store in Coralville- only to realize one item was given away that he never wanted to lose.

Iowa

Families frustrated with state’s reopening guidelines for nursing homes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
As nursing homes in Dubuque move towards a slow reopening, families are frustrated with the state's guidelines for these long-term care facilities.

News

Air Force medals get returned to owner after accidental Goodwill donation

Updated: 6 hours ago
Accidental sometimes happen, officials at Goodwill said, and sometimes they have a happy ending when the precious items are able to be returned.

Latest News

News

Cornell College adjusting recruiting tactics during pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic is causing colleges and universities to adjust their student recruitment techniques, including Mt. Vernon's Cornell College.

News

Move to limit capacity at TestIowa site in Dubuque draws criticism

Updated: 6 hours ago
The state of Iowa recently directed the TestIowa clinic in Dubuque to limit its testing capacity to 100 per day.

News

Mask mandate implemented in Iowa City, defying state

Updated: 6 hours ago
Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague issued a proclamation on Tuesday requiring mask usage in public spaces, in defiance of state officials who say he can't.

News

VenuWorks attempting plan to resume live events in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 6 hours ago
KCRG-TV Nine's Aaron Hosman spoke with organizers about a new concert series and how it could help get people back downtown.

News

Dubuque long-term care facility to allow outdoor visitation

Updated: 6 hours ago
A Dubuque long-term care facility to allow outdoor visitations as the pandemic drags on.

News

Waterloo Police investigating death of 15-year-old boy

Updated: 6 hours ago
Waterloo Police said a 15-year-old was shot multiple times, killing him. They are now asking for the public's help in the investigation.