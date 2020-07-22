Crowd rallies for change after teenager dies

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) -The Waterloo Police Department said in a press release that 15-year-old Cortez Harrison was shot Monday night around 10:00 p.m. at an alley east of the block of 2800 E 4th Street. It says he was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, and later pronounced dead by hospital staff.

On Tuesday afternoon, friends, neighbors, and city officials held a rally against violence in the community after the death of Harrison. They blocked traffic on 4th street for more than 20 minutes, holding signs and listening to local leaders talk about the importance of keeping kids safe. Theron Montgomery is the assistant director at Impact Foundation. His son played basketball with Harrison. He says the crowd wanted to draw attention to Harrison’s death.

The crowd moved to a park near where Harrison was shot, where they listened speakers including Harrison’s basketball coach, and Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart, encourage the adults in the community to step up and support kids.

Montgomery says one important way parents can help is to check on their kids and get them involved in activities. “Voting’s not enough. Those things help and they’re important but they’re not enough. We gotta do more. And we just gotta keep on going. Our youth need something to do.”

Waterloo Police say they are processing the crime scene, and are waiting on the results of an autopsy. The statement also says the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information should call their Investigation Division at 319-291-4340 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers.

