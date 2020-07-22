Comfortable 50s tonight with a super Thursday ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This is great summer weather. If you picked a day to bottle and save from July Wednesday may have been that day. High pressure keeps things quiet through our Thursday. Thursday night and Friday a warm front moves across the state. While an isolated storm cannot be ruled out, the main change you’ll notice is the mugginess increasing. Very humid and warm conditions move our way and stick with us through the weekend.

