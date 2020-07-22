Advertisement

Chris Evans goes political without getting political

His new website is called A Starting Point
The “Captain America” star created the website as a place for elected officials to discuss policies.
The “Captain America” star created the website as a place for elected officials to discuss policies.(Source: CNN)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Chris Evans is attracting lots of attention with his new political website A Starting Point.

The “Captain America” star created it as a place for elected officials to discuss policies.

“Even though politicians may not be an expert in every single field, they’re still the ones voting on policy,” Evans said on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” “They’re the ones affecting your life and I think the American people should know who those players are.”

The website allows politicians to answer basic questions about their policy positions.

Evans said each video clip is left unedited to let politicians give unfiltered views.

“In the film world when you show up … there’s an expectation,” the actor said. “I don’t think anyone expected much out of me in DC. So, when the expectation is low, that’s where I thrive.”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Viral video: 79-year-old man meets Good Samaritans along cross-country journey

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT
Recurring recording of NBC15 News at 10 p.m. Sunday edition

National Politics

Stimulus checks expected in virus package; some in GOP revolt against more aid

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
Key GOP senators revolted over the emerging effort as the price tag could quickly swell above $1 trillion. Conservative Republicans vowed to slow-walk passage of any bill. But pressure is mounting.

News

State Trooper reminds drivers of ‘Move Over Law’ after close call on Interstate 80

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
An Iowa City woman is recovering after she said she was hit by a semi-truck while stranded on the side of Interstate 80 Saturday.

National

Ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death faces tax evasion counts

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By AMY FORLITI
The former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd has been charged with multiple felony counts of tax evasion. Derek Chauvin and his wife, Kellie May Chauvin, were charged Wednesday in Washington County.

National

LIVE: Trump gives briefing; world virus cases top 15 million

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By MATT SEDENSKY Associated Press
With COVID-19 set to pass another shocking milestone, Trump delivered his first virus briefing after a three-month hiatus.

Latest News

National

Sen. David Perdue reflects on late Rep. John Lewis' legacy

Updated: 38 minutes ago

National Politics

LIVE: Trump holds coronavirus task force briefing

Updated: 38 minutes ago
President Donald Trump is scheduled to discuss the latest coronavirus developments.

Local

Law enforcement seeking information on vehicle in Cedar County homicide investigation

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Law enforcement officials in Cedar County are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle connected to a homicide investigation.

National Politics

Trump deploys feds to more states under ‘law-and-order’ push

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By COLLEEN LONG and JILL COLVIN
President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr are expected to announce that federal agents will surge into several American cities including Chicago to help combat rising crime as Trump runs for reelection under a “law-and-order” mantle.

Iowa

FBI announces $10,000 reward for info on missing Davenport girl

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By the Associated Press
The FBI has raised to $10,000 the reward for information related to the disappearance of a 10-year-old Iowa girl who went missing earlier this month.