Advertisement

China says US orders it to close its consulate in Houston

The China consulate in Houston is seen in the glow of fire engine lights after reports of documents being burned in front of the consulate overnight.
The China consulate in Houston is seen in the glow of fire engine lights after reports of documents being burned in front of the consulate overnight.(Source: KTRK/CNN)
By KEN MORITSUGU
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — The U.S. said Wednesday that it has ordered China to close its consulate in Houston “to protect American intellectual property and American’s private information.”

China condemned the move, which comes at a time of rising tensions between the world's two largest economies. Foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin called it "an outrageous and unjustified move that will sabotage relations between the two countries."

He warned of firm countermeasures if the U.S. does not reverse its decision, which he said the consulate was informed of on Tuesday.

"The unilateral closure of China's consulate general in Houston within a short period of time is an unprecedented escalation of its recent actions against China," Wang said at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

Besides its embassy in Beijing, the U.S. has five consulates in mainland China, according to its website. They are in Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Wuhan and Shenyang.

Media reports in Houston said that authorities had responded to reports of a fire at the Chinese Consulate. Witnesses said that people were burning paper in what appeared to be trash cans, the Houston Chronicle reported, citing police.

Police were told that occupants were given until 4 p.m. Friday to leave the property, the Chronicle said.

Houston police said in a tweet that officers responded to "a meet the firefighter" call at the Chinese Consulate building at 3417 Montrose Blvd. The tweet said that smoke was observed in an outdoor courtyard area, and that officers were not allowed to enter the building.

The U.S. did not provide any details on its allegations in a brief statement.

"The United States will not tolerate (China's) violations of our sovereignty and intimidation of our people, just as we have not tolerated (its) unfair trade practices, theft of American jobs, and other egregious behavior," said the statement, which was attributed to State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus.

Wang accused the U.S. of opening Chinese diplomatic pouches without permission multiple times, confiscating Chinese items for official use and imposing restrictions on Chinese diplomats in the U.S. last October and again in June. He also said that U.S. diplomats in China engage in infiltration activities.

"If we compare the two, it is only too evident which is engaged in interference, infiltration and confrontation," Wang said.

He also said that the Chinese Embassy in Washington has received bomb and death threats, and blamed the U.S. government for fanning hatred against China.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Officials identify body of Fort Hood soldier found near Texas base

Updated: 12 minutes ago
U.S. Army officials have identified the body of a Fort Hood soldier found near the Texas base.

News

Mount Mercy University working to follow social distancing guidelines during summer Jumpstart program

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Phil Reed
Mount Mercy's Jumpstart program is keeping kids and student athletes actives during the summer despite the coronavirus pandemic.

National Politics

‘Very frightening’: Opposition grows to US agents in cities

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS
Far from tamping down the unrest, the presence of federal agents on the streets of progressive Portland — and particularly allegations they have whisked people away in unmarked cars without probable cause — has energized two months of nightly protests.

News

Mount Mercy University working to follow social distancing guidelines during summer Jumpstart program

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Mount Mercy's Jumpstart program is keeping kids and student athletes actives during the summer despite the coronavirus pandemic.

News

14 people shot outside a funeral home in Chicago

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Chicago police are investigating after at least 14 people were shot outside of a funeral home in Chicago.

Latest News

National

GRAPHIC: Suspect charged with attempted murder in attack on 7-year-old boy from Calif.

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
Police say the severity of the 7-year-old's injuries initially led them to believe the attack had been a hit-and-run.

News

Mount Mercy University working to follow social distancing guidelines during summer Jumpstart program

Updated: 1 hour ago
Mount Mercy's Jumpstart program is keeping kids and student athletes actives during the summer despite the coronavirus pandemic.

National

GRAPHIC: Boy, 7, suffers massive head injury from ‘random attack’ while walking home in Calif.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Police called the attack "deliberate" and "very vicious." The suspect, who lives in the same area as the victim, is charged with attempted murder.

National

Teen, 17, remembers parents who died from COVID-19 as accomplished, hard-working

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
A teenager from New York, his older sister and his parents all caught the coronavirus, starting in early March. After months of battling, his parents died within a month of each other, leaving the two children orphaned.

National

Oregon officials sue over protesters arrested by federal law enforcement

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The lawsuits allege the federal officers are blocking Oregonians' rights to free speech and assembly. They also request officers only be allowed to police federal personnel or property.