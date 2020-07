IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Muscatine Muskies powered past the City High Little Hawks 14-3 behind three home runs on Tuesday night. Following the win, the Muskys win the 5A Region 8 championship and advance to the state quarterfinal round. With the loss, City High ends their season with a 18-5 record.

