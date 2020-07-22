Advertisement

A very nice Wednesday

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a very nice day with less humid air slowly building in from the northwest today. Highs should reach the upper 70s over northeast Iowa with lower 80s elsewhere. Tonight, a few areas of patchy fog could develop with clear sky and light wind, especially in rural areas and valleys. Look for comfortable lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tomorrow still looks great too with a few more clouds and highs into the 80s. By Friday, a warm front approaches and could feasibly generate an isolated shower or storm though this chance looks very low at this time. Highs will be around 90 this weekend with some isolated storms around along with very humid conditions.

