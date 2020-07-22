373 COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths reported in Iowa Wednesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 373 more COVID-19 cases and nine more death in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on July 22, the state’s data is showing a total of 39,793 COVID-19 cases and 808 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 4,685 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 427,908 since the pandemic began.

There are a total of 224 patients hospitalized, with 29 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. 71 of those patients are in the ICU and 31 are on ventilators.

