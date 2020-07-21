Advertisement

Yeast spill leads to fish kill near Waukon

(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WAUKON, Iowa (KCRG) - An industrial incident at an Allamakee County processing facility led to a fish kill in a nearby waterway, state officials said.

Just after 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 20, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources was made aware of a spill of 76,000 pounds of yeast by Aveka Nutra Processing in Waukon. The plant has a lagoon where spills are intended to be sent, but a pump at the lagoon experienced a power failure. This failure led to the yeast entering a tributary of Paint Creek.

An undetermined number of fish were killed by the spill in the waterway.

The pump was restored to functionality by 11:45 p.m., but the large amount of yeast was too much for the Waukon Wastewater Treatment Plant to handle. Some of the wastewater exited the plant only partially treated.

DNR officials suggest that pets and livestock not be allowed to drink from Paint Creek for the next three days.

Officials are still monitoring and may take enforcement actions in relation to the incident.

