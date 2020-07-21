Waterloo teen killed in overnight shooting

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Waterloo are investigating an overnight shooting that resulted in the death of a 15-year-old boy, according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.

Officials said the shooting happened in the 2800 block of East Fourth Street at about 10:12 p.m.

Police said neighbors reported hearing gunshots and seeing someone on the ground, but officers were unable to find anyone there when they arrived.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported the teen went to a UnityPoint-Allen Hospital where he later died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators said they found numerous shell casings at the scene, and a home in the area of the shooting had been hit by a bullet.

Police have not made any arrests in the case. The investigation is ongoing.

KCRG has reached out to the Waterloo Police Department for more details, but has not heard back.

