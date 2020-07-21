Waterloo Police investigating gunshot death as homicide

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement in Black Hawk County are investigating a shooting death as a homicide, officials said on Tuesday.

At around 10:12 p.m. on Monday, July 20, the Waterloo Police Department was sent to the 2800 block of East Fourth Street after a report of shots fired. Officers were told that a shooting had taken place in the area.

At around the same time, Cortez J Harrison, 15, arrived in a private vehicle at UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial Hospital unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital a short time later. Police were able to connect the shooting incident to Harrison’s injuries.

Police are seeking the public’s help in providing any information about the incident, including possible suspects. Persons with information may call the department’s investigations division at (319) 291-4340 or Cedar Valley CrimeStoppers.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.