Advertisement

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving.
Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving.
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.

The move marks the first major indication of how COVID will affect Black Friday store shopping, which for almost a decade kicked off with big crowds on the turkey feast and expanded into Friday.

However, safety concerns are making stores rethink their plans for the holiday.

Given Walmart’s clout as the nation’s largest retailer, other major retailers could very well follow its lead.

Walmart also said Tuesday that it will be giving out another round of bonuses for workers on the front lines of the coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Sources: Trump to sign memo to bar people in US illegally from being counted in congressional reapportionment

Updated: moments ago
President Donald Trump will sign a memo seeking to bar people in the U.S. illegally from being counted in the congressional reapportionment, according to AP sources.

Iowa

Iowa City mayor to defy Gov. Reynolds by ordering mask mandate

Updated: 7 minutes ago
The mayor of Iowa City will issue an order requiring people to wear face masks on Tuesday, according to the Press Citizen.

National Politics

Trump’s team on Capitol Hill as virus aid talks deepen

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
President Donald Trump’s negotiators fanned out on Capitol Hill Tuesday over a new COVID-19 aid package as divisions between the White House and Senate Republicans pushed talks into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office to deal with the mounting crisis.

Iowa

Indianola to remove Indian head from city logo

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Leaders in the south-central Iowa city of Indianola have approved a measure to remove Native American imagery from its city logo, including from police cars, badges and patches.

National Politics

Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, 4 others arrested in $60 million bribery case: source

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four others are under arrest in connection with a $61 million federal bribery case, a source close to the investigation told WXIX Tuesday.

Latest News

National Politics

Chicago violence sparks war of words between Trump, mayor

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By DON BABWIN and SOPHIA TAREEN Associated Press
In a letter sent to the president on Monday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the deployment of secret, federal agents who “arrest, and detain residents without any cause” is a bad idea and urged the president not to do it.

National

Groomer charged after allegedly using body weight to hold down 4 lb. dog

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
A woman has been charged after grooming a dog that was then euthanized, according to the county sheriff's office in Butler County, Ohio.

Iowa

More than 500 COVID-19 cases reported in Iowa Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 503 more COVID-19 cases and six more death in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

Coronavirus

US accuses Chinese hackers in targeting of COVID-19 research

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Justice Department on Tuesday accused two Chinese hackers of stealing hundreds of millions of dollars of trade secrets from companies across the world and more recently targeting firms developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

National

Dollar Tree, Family Dollar no longer requiring masks in stores

Updated: 1 hour ago
Dollar Tree and Family Dollar have reversed course, as the discount retailers will no longer require customers to wear masks while shopping.