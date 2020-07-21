VenuWorks, U.S. Cellular Center easing into reopening with local concert series

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -

VenuWorks, the company that operates the U.S. Cellular Center is trying to bring back live events to Cedar Rapids. That’s after months of canceled or postponed concerts due to the pandemic.

Filling the U.S. Cellular Center with thousands of people for a concert is still a distant goal, but in the meantime, local bands will bring their music to the space.

“We don’t want to just sit back and wait for things to get better, we are really focused on adapting and pivoting our business model to meet the new conditions,” Michael Silva, Executive Director or VenuWorks said.

VenuWorks put together a plan meet those new conditions. They are easing into reopening with ‘Live at the 5’, a weekly concert series that will feature local bands inside the U.S Cellular Center.

“Let’s get those local bands a place to play again and get back out and give our residents something to do,” he said.

Silva said there are some new realities when heading to concert, like no more mosh pits, designated, socially distant seating and masks.

“We do know that it’s going to be hard to drink a beer or sing along with the band, so we have made allowances for that,” Silva said.

Mask will be required in line, at concession stands and anywhere else, besides while seated.

In 2019, VenuWorks event spaces brought in nearly $50 million dollars in total visitor spending to Cedar Rapids. Something organizers hope is kick started again with ‘Live at the 5.’

“We know that in past years, if there was an event at the U.S. Cellular Center, you could not get into the downtown restaurants. We want to get back to those days to continue to bring people downtown, into the restaurants into the garages and just out,” Silva said.

The space can hold 2,000 people, but Silva says they’ll cap this series at 400.

“There is other little things that we are still trying to figure out as far as, if you reserve a table, where are they going to sit? So, we are excited to start it off on a smaller scale and this will really refine and define our operations going into the amphitheater season, which really start up in earnest in August,” he said.

Tickets for ‘Live at the Five’ are $5 dollars. More information can be found here.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.