Advertisement

Trump says of Ghislaine Maxwell, ‘I wish her well’

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By AADMAR MADHANI
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday offered sympathetic words to Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime companion of Jeffrey Epstein who stands accused of facilitating the abuse of girls by the now-deceased sex offender.

“I just wish her well, frankly,” Trump said when asked about Maxwell during a news conference.

Maxwell, 58, was denied bail last week and is to remain behind bars as she awaits trial on charges she recruited girls for the financier to sexually abuse more than two decades ago. The British socialite was a romantic partner of Epstein, who killed himself in prison several weeks after being charged with sex trafficking.

An indictment alleged that Maxwell groomed the victims to endure sexual abuse and was sometimes there when Epstein abused them. It also alleged she lied during a 2016 deposition in a civil case.

Epstein associated over the years with many high-profile figures in politics and business, including Trump, former President Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew of Britain and the retail mogul Leslie Wexner.

“I’ve met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach, and I guess they lived in Palm Beach,” Trump said of Maxwell.

Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to state charges in Florida of procuring a person under 18 for prostitution and felony solicitation of prostitution. He served 13 months, most of it on work release program at a county jail.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Tropical depression forms in middle of Atlantic Ocean

Updated: 32 minutes ago
A tropical depression has formed in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, though forecasters weren’t predicting a landfall location.

Iowa

Man dies after becoming trapped in grain bin near Le Mars

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By the Associated Press
A man has died after becoming trapped in a grain bin in northwest Iowa.

Iowa

Goodwill returns medal, other valuables, to Air Force vet after accidental donation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
Scott Rude, an eastern Iowa Air Force Veteran, and his family donated bags full of items to the Goodwill store in Coralville- only to realize one item was given away that he never wanted to lose.

Iowa

Families frustrated with state’s reopening guidelines for nursing homes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
As nursing homes in Dubuque move towards a slow reopening, families are frustrated with the state's guidelines for these long-term care facilities.

Latest News

News

Air Force medals get returned to owner after accidental Goodwill donation

Updated: 1 hours ago
Accidental sometimes happen, officials at Goodwill said, and sometimes they have a happy ending when the precious items are able to be returned.

News

Cornell College adjusting recruiting tactics during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic is causing colleges and universities to adjust their student recruitment techniques, including Mt. Vernon's Cornell College.

News

Move to limit capacity at TestIowa site in Dubuque draws criticism

Updated: 1 hours ago
The state of Iowa recently directed the TestIowa clinic in Dubuque to limit its testing capacity to 100 per day.

News

Mask mandate implemented in Iowa City, defying state

Updated: 1 hours ago
Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague issued a proclamation on Tuesday requiring mask usage in public spaces, in defiance of state officials who say he can't.

News

VenuWorks attempting plan to resume live events in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 1 hours ago
KCRG-TV Nine's Aaron Hosman spoke with organizers about a new concert series and how it could help get people back downtown.

News

Dubuque long-term care facility to allow outdoor visitation

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Dubuque long-term care facility to allow outdoor visitations as the pandemic drags on.